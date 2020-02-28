FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). FireEye posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. 4,307,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in FireEye by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

