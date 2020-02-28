First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 721,474 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 375,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. The company has a current ratio of 34.63, a quick ratio of 32.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

