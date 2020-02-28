First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report sales of $111.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.99 million and the highest is $112.97 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $104.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $449.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $457.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $469.65 million, with estimates ranging from $448.96 million to $490.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after purchasing an additional 309,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

