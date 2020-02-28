Fiske (LON:FKE) Posts Earnings Results

Fiske (LON:FKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of FKE stock remained flat at $GBX 59 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.75. Fiske has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.50 ($1.09).
Fiske Company Profile
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.