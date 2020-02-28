Fiske (LON:FKE) Posts Earnings Results

Fiske (LON:FKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of FKE stock remained flat at $GBX 59 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.75. Fiske has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

