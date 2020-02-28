Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives $8.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $125,792.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at $207,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 135,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

FPRX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 604,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,977. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.53.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

