Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85), Briefing.com reports. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $268.24 million, a P/E ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOSL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

