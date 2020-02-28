Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.27, approximately 1,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 1.20% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.