Friendz One Day Volume Reaches $66,835.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, Mercatox and DragonEX. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $66,835.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,055,118 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

