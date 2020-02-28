FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:FCN traded down $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 465,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $130.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

