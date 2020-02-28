Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Down 6.9%

Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 59,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 64,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Gogold Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

