GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,684,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,893. GoPro has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $54,311.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $54,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,144 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $4,926,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,084 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

