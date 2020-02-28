Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $17.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.33. The company had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.45. Graham has a 12-month low of $462.99 and a 12-month high of $756.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.18.

Get Graham alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHC shares. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.