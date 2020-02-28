GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.58.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. 1,034,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,158. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.09 and a beta of 2.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,497,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after buying an additional 240,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

