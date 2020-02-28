Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hi-Crush’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCR. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

Get Hi-Crush alerts:

HCR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 889,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hi-Crush has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $2,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.