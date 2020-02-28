Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital reiterated a positive rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.44.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,609,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,958. The firm has a market cap of $258.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.