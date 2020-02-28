HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HVBC remained flat at $$15.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.11. HV Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.21% of HV Bancorp worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HV Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

