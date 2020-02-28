Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41), approximately 594,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 23.81 and a quick ratio of 23.81. The firm has a market cap of $306.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

