Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Earnings Results

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.98. 882,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 295.73, a current ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.21 per share, for a total transaction of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,495 shares of company stock worth $331,446. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

