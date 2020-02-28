Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:INSP traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.51. 12,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,623. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,125,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,132 shares of company stock worth $3,895,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.