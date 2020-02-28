International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.72, 915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

