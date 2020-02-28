Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN: UFAB):

2/21/2020 – Unique Fabricating was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

2/18/2020 – Unique Fabricating was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

2/15/2020 – Unique Fabricating was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

2/8/2020 – Unique Fabricating was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71. Unique Fabricating Inc has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.80.

Get Unique Fabricating Inc alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unique Fabricating in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 721,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unique Fabricating in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.