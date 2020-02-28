Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 1,264,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.15.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,806.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.