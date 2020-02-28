Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.84.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

IQV traded down $6.65 on Friday, reaching $142.74. 3,394,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Iqvia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

