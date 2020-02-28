Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.84.
IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
IQV traded down $6.65 on Friday, reaching $142.74. 3,394,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Iqvia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
