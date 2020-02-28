iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY)’s stock price were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $19.99, approximately 8,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.