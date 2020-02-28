iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67, approximately 58,772 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 80,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,974,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter.

