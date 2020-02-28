Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Stephens

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 610,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

