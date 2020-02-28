J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 101,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:JAX traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 84,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67. J Alexanders has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

