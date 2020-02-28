J M Smucker’s (SJM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.36.

NYSE SJM traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. 1,216,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,223. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

