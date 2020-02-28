Jaguar Financial (CVE:JFC) Shares Down 50%

Jaguar Financial Corp (CVE:JFC) fell 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Jaguar Financial Company Profile (CVE:JFC)

Jaguar Financial Corporation is a private equity firm that invests in undervalued, underappreciated companies and small capitalization companies. The firm is generally agnostic about the industries. Jaguar Financial Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.