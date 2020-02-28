JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Trading Down 1%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

