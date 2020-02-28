Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 30th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 47,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

