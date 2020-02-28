Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the January 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KFS stock remained flat at $$1.59 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.27. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

