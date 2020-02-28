Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,243,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,709. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

