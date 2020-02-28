Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,779. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

