KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Down 12.1%

KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s share price dropped 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.15, approximately 2,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

