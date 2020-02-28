Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CLSA cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 101,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,285. The firm has a market cap of $188.29 million and a P/E ratio of 76.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $5,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $2,178,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.