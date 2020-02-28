Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives $112.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $5.30 on Friday, hitting $112.07. 521,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

