Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $73.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$2.77 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 73,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 249,468 shares of company stock valued at $560,285. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.