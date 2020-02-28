Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,603.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $70,603.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.10 or 0.02890575 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,592.33 or 0.96981271 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 665,048,207 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, SouthXchange, YoBit, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

