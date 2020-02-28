Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.36 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.24-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 1,528,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

