Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.35.
NYSE:M traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 22,435,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,179. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
