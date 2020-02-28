Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.35.

NYSE:M traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 22,435,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,179. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

