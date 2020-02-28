Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price objective raised by Bank of America to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 7,846,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

