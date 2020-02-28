Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Matson stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Matson has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Sidoti raised their target price on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

