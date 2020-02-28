Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.80 EPS

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:MTRO traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 167.50 ($2.20). 2,731,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.73. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,549 ($20.38).

MTRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.22 ($5.20).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

