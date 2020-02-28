Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.80 EPS

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:MTRO traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 167.50 ($2.20). 2,731,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.73. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,549 ($20.38).

MTRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.22 ($5.20).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

