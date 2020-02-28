MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Trading Down 2.1%

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.27 ($2.32) and last traded at A$3.27 ($2.32), 777,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.34 ($2.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 402.54, a current ratio of 402.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other MFF Capital Investments news, insider Andy Hogendijk 34,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. Also, insider Sally Chaplain bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$181,100.00 ($128,439.72).

About MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

