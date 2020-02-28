Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOG.A. Cowen assumed coverage on Moog in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

MOG.A traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 211,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. Moog has a 12-month low of $73.99 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Moog’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

