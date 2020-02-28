MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Buckingham Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective reduced by Buckingham Research from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 557,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

