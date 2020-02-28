NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 30th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,277. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

