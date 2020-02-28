Nectar One Day Volume Reaches $836.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $13.77 and $20.33. During the last week, Nectar has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $6.75 million and $836.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,933.94 or 1.00909266 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00066722 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.