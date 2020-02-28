Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPTN. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.66.

NPTN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 246,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

